Portland’s popular Cruise-In on Main Street is an event held each Saturday from 4-9 p.m. beginning in April and lasting through the end of October, canceling only for weather or another city celebration taking place in the same location.
The Cruise-In began about nine years ago, operated by David Gregory. In 2022, the Johns brothers — Jimmy, Tommy, Jeff, and John — took over. Tommy and John were happy to sit down and talk about the transition.
“It was kind of handed over to us,” said Tommy. “David Gregory wanted to pass it on to somebody and he asked us if we would do it. We said yes, and our first Cruise-In was on April 1, 2022. When we took it over, it was averaging about 15 to 25 cars per week. Last year, we averaged 50 cars a week — and two Saturdays ago, we had 100 cars.”
John said the patrons seem to enjoy their Cruise-In add-ons. “We have door prizes now, and we also decided to have a 50/50 drawing.”
He explained how the 50/50 drawing works. “You buy one or more tickets — one ticket is $1, six tickets cost $5, twelve tickets are $10 and now we do the length of your car for $20. Fifty percent of all the money we take in goes to our beneficiary, and the other 50% goes to the person who bought the ticket.”
Door prizes ranging from $50 to $75 are given away each week, funded by sales of the newly-designed T-shirts and hats.
The Portland History Museum was selected by the four Johns brothers as the beneficiary for their first year. “The museum had just opened,” Tommy explained, “and we were able to donate about $2,400 for their programs.”
This year the Cruise-In proceeds are going to Portland’s Hands of Hope food bank. “You can tell how much this thing has grown,” John said, “because we’re only in our second month and we’ve already been able to donate $1,200 to them.”
The Johns family also collects food donations during the Cruise-In. “We’re pushing the food drive — giving out tickets for cans of food. I think in the next week or two we’ll try to fill the back of my truck with cans of food for Hands of Hope.”
There are no requirements for a car to participate in the Cruise-In. “Our motto is ‘Bring What You Got,’ ” Tommy said. “Then we just tell folks to come early if they want to get a parking spot on Main Street. After Main Street is filled, we park the cars across the railroad tracks on the grass or in the city hall parking lot. We’re making sure to leave parking available for the Temple Theatre.”
The Johns brothers seem to have a natural bent for marketing. “Having the Temple Theatre open is another attraction for our town,” said Tommy. “Barry Young, the theater director, said he’d try to book “American Graffiti” — the best car movie ever made. Folks can come to the Cruise-In and follow it up with that movie.”
The Cruise-In is publicized through its Facebook page, which is administered by Tommy, John, and John’s wife, Jennifer. The car owners come from everywhere, according to the brothers. “We’ve seen cars from Lebanon, Ashland City, White House, Franklin, Ky., Madison, and Lafayette. I think it has a lot to do with the Facebook page, which has grown to about 1,300 members.”
Food was an issue during the first season. “We had occasional food trucks, but they either lost interest or outpriced the market,” Tommy said. “But now we’ve got a great couple — Leroy and Cindy Clutter — who are offering hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks for a great price. And sometimes Leroy cooks barbecue. They’re like family members now. That’s what the Cruise-In does.”
Portland’s radio station, WQKR, has also helped the brothers to spread the word. “They’ve been giving us an hour segment on Friday mornings,” said John, “and we just get to talk about how much fun we have at the Cruise-In.”
The Johns brothers are ushering in the younger members of their families. “We want the young blood to know how it works,” John said. “Because age creeps up on everyone. This is a family-oriented event. We love having our own families here, and we love seeing everybody else bring their families. We even start each Saturday with a devotional.”
John and Tommy Johns both feel enormous gratitude over the success of the Cruise-In. “We want to thank the people for all the help they give us. O’Reilly’s buys the plaques for the ‘pick of the week,’ and Allen McFadden at 109 Auto Sales donates a $50 wash bucket every week for the alternate 50/50 prize. Portland Pizza and Pub, and Wash ‘n Roll Car Wash, they help us with the money for our door prizes.”
“This is about the community,” added John. “That’s who we have to thank. They bring the cars, they buy the tickets, and without them, it wouldn’t work. We’re just blessed to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.