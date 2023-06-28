Portland’s popular Cruise-In on Main Street is an event held each Saturday from 4-9 p.m. beginning in April and lasting through the end of October, canceling only for weather or another city celebration taking place in the same location.

The Cruise-In began about nine years ago, operated by David Gregory. In 2022, the Johns brothers — Jimmy, Tommy, Jeff, and John — took over. Tommy and John were happy to sit down and talk about the transition.

