On Nov. 7, Portland’s Parks and Recreation Department received approval from the mayor and city council to design and build a splash pad for its Richland Park location. Department Director Jamie White informed the council that its master plan will be presented to the city council at the next meeting, to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5th. The master plan will be the culmination of months of work.
“There are two reasons for the Parks and Recreation Department to create a master plan,” said White. “First of all, it’s one of the requirements to qualify for the larger grants given by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). But the second reason—and the most important one, in my opinion—is that the master plan lays out what the citizens of Portland want to have in their parks.”
The Portland Parks and Recreation Department began soliciting community input this past summer through a variety of methods.
“Seven hundred and twenty-six individuals responded to our survey,” said White, “which makes us very happy. I did an in-house survey on my own about five years ago, and I got about a hundred people to answer the questionnaire. So it’s obvious that there’s enormous community interest in the park system.”
White said they used every method they could think of to get community input, combining face-to-face encounters with making the questionnaire available online. “The greatest number of responses came from placing tables in the park on weekends, with a QR code they could scan with their phone, that linked to the online questionnaire. That was a popular method.”
Megann Thompson, the city council member who functions as the Portland Parks and Recreation liaison, said, “We also had an open house at the chamber, and we had a good turnout there, too. We had huge maps of the parks, and people could place post-it notes with their suggestions on the maps. We had refreshments and it was a lot of fun. Our city is growing, and we have a lot of young families. They have a lot of interest in the parks.”
“Park usage has changed dramatically over the last few years,” said Tammy Groves, who has served as assistant director to the Portland Parks and Recreation Department for thirty years. “Ten years ago it was all about team sports. Now, people use the park for lots of different reasons—family gatherings, parents with kids at the playground, walking the trails.”
She pointed out that the Covid pandemic created an increase in park users. “People could come and walk the trails, ride bikes, and get out in the fresh air. It was a perfect way to be socially distanced. I think folks got a taste of the parks and they’re still coming.”
The Portland Park System has some unique attractions, which set them apart from other parks. “A good example of this is our disc golf course, which opened in Richland Park in September of 2021,” said White. “We get a lot of traffic from that because we’re one of the few places that have one. People travel to Portland from other cities to use it. We even had a tournament.”
The Meadowbrook location has a skate park, which is also very popular. “I never would have predicted that Portland would have a skate park,” said Groves. “But it just shows that the parks are not just for team sports. The parks have something for everybody.”
And this includes dogs as well—the “Meadowbark Dog Park” is another popular area within the Meadowbrook location, open from 7 a.m. until dusk. It also has a separate area for small dogs.
The three components of the Portland Park System—Meadowbrook Park, Richland Park, and Dogwood Hills Country Club—came into being at different points in Portland’s history.
The Dogwood Hills Recreation Area was born in the late 1960s when the State of Tennessee donated the land with the caveat that it be developed as a recreation area. That course ran as a private country club until 2015, at which time the city took ownership of Dogwood Hills, and the golf course became public, under the operation of the Recreation Department.
In the early 1970s, Meadowbrook Park was acquired by the City of Portland from a local farm sale. “The city bought fifteen acres for fifteen thousand dollars,” noted White. “Again, there was a stipulation that the land would be developed for recreational purposes.”
The 176.49-acre farm that became Richland Park was purchased by the city of Portland from Russell and Betty Wiseman, who lived in the house now used for the Parks Department offices. Construction began in 1998 and the park opened in 2000.
“Another unusual aspect about Richland Park is that there are two barns still standing—left over from the original farm,” said White. “We use them for storage, but they’re very picturesque—so we always clean them up for Homecoming and Prom season, and people use them for photo backdrops.”
The Parks and Recreation Department currently operates over 300 acres, which includes all three facilities. The Park system continues to be used for team sports, including the Dixie Youth baseball and softball leagues, Portland Youth football, and the Portland Soccer Club. The Richland Park location has a public swimming pool, which was built in 1973 as an equal effort between the city of Portland and the State of Tennessee, with each contributing $25,000 toward the building.
The Parks and Recreation Department also hosts a plethora of year-round community events, including a yearly Easter Egg Hunt, a back-to-school bash, the recent Halloween Trick-or-Treat in the Park, and last Saturday’s 49th Annual Harvest Craft Show, held in the Richland Gym.
White has had a life-long involvement in the park, which began when he was in high school and worked in the park as a lifeguard, umpire, referee, or, as Groves recalled, “Anything we needed him to do. Jamie was always somebody we could count on.”
“By the time I college age, I knew I wanted to spend my life doing something connected to parks,” said White. “I looked at all the options and discovered that people do actually get paid for this—so I went to Western Kentucky University and got my degree in Recreation Management.”
White is enthusiastic about the growth he predicts for the park system. “We have a great team here,” said White. “Our support from the city council is strong and the community is more involved with the parks than ever before. That’s why we felt ready to launch this master plan.”
“It’s exciting to be involved in park development,” said Thompson. “There are so many reasons people come to the park now—and we want to give them more reasons. That’s the core mission of the city council—to do everything we can to provide what the people want. They want a splash pad, so that’s where we’re going to start.”
The master plan that will set everything in motion is almost finished, according to White.
“We’re doing a little tweaking,” said White, “because we received some advice on what TDEC likes in a grant application. For instance, they like to see priorities categorized as high, medium, and low, so we’re making some adjustments to our final document to create these priority categories. The open call to submit is in January—we’re right on schedule.”
Thompson added, “TDEC always wants to make sure a city is ready—that a support system is in place. We all feel we’re ready for this. Our council has already approved the design and building of the splash pad—which we did because we know this is something the public wants.”
The splash pad was by far the most requested park addition per the questionnaire, and the Department has already identified its future location. “We’ll be moving our maintenance shed,” said White, “which is something we’ve been wanting to do anyway. It’s in the middle of the park, and even though we’ve done everything we can to disguise it—planted trees, put up screens—we’re all glad we have a good reason to move it.”
Complete information about the Portland Parks and Recreation offerings can be found online at https://cityofportlandtn.gov/parks-recreation/.
“It’s remarkable for a town the size of Portland to have two parks and a golf course,” said Groves. “Now is the time for us to build on that positivity.”
“And the first step in doing that,” said White, “is to find out what the people want. We’ve done that. Now we’re working to make those wishes come true.”
