On Nov. 7, Portland’s Parks and Recreation Department received approval from the mayor and city council to design and build a splash pad for its Richland Park location. Department Director Jamie White informed the council that its master plan will be presented to the city council at the next meeting, to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5th. The master plan will be the culmination of months of work.

“There are two reasons for the Parks and Recreation Department to create a master plan,” said White. “First of all, it’s one of the requirements to qualify for the larger grants given by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). But the second reason—and the most important one, in my opinion—is that the master plan lays out what the citizens of Portland want to have in their parks.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.