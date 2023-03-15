The Portland Leader
The Portland Fire Department is seeking a federal grant to bring aboard 15 new firefighters for three years.
The $2.7 million grant would fund salaries and benefits for the new hires during the three-year grant period, after which city officials would decide whether to add those firefighters to the city’s regular payroll.
“It’s a three-year, 100% grant, and there is no obligation to keep the employees after the third year,” fire Chief Sam Thornton told the mayor and Board of Aldermen at their March 6 meeting.
“Of course, I know all of our intent, if at all possible” would be to retain them, he added.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Thornton to seek the grant, which is known as SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) and is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Board members said it could be difficult to decide after the three-year grant period whether to retain the firefighters at added taxpayers’ expense. They shared Thornton’s concern about possibly letting go of the firefighters.
“You can get extra people, then go for it,” Vice Mayor Jody McDowell said. “I just don’t know. I don’t want 15 people upset with this body if we can’t retain them in three years.”
But Thornton said the grant-funded crew members would benefit from the training and experience in Portland, improving their career prospects regardless of the board’s decision down the road.
Thornton said in an interview that FEMA will probably announce the SAFER grant recipients among fire departments across the nation in September or October. Portland has applied for SAFER grants in past years and hasn’t been awarded one, though it has received other grant funding for equipment, Thornton said.
Portland Fire currently has 24 full-time firefighters who are divided among three shifts — eight members per shift — plus 15 part-time members, as well as Thornton and Shaun Tyson, who is both the assistant chief and fire marshal, Thornton said.
The department also has a mutual aid agreement with the Highland Volunteer Fire Department.
Thornton said there are national standards on how many firefighters are considered adequate to respond to particular types of fires. The added personnel from a SAFER grant would help Portland achieve those standards, making the community safer and also helping to protect the lives of the firefighters themselves, he said.
“It basically allows for all the necessary functions at a typical fire to be in place,” Thornton said of the added staffing.
For example, under the standards, there is a dedicated team for rescuing a trapped firefighter.
“If a firefighter gets trapped and you don’t have that team of dedicated personnel, it typically does not end well at all,” he said.
To contact Sean Barry, email sbarry@maconcountytimes.com
