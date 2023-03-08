The Portland Senior Citizens Center, Inc. has been around for almost 50 years, but on Monday, Feb. 28th, they cut a new ribbon.

Around 70 people showed up to celebrate the grand opening at 108 Main Street, a festive event, with food provided by Big Al’s Catering. Senior Center Director Jamie Rose explained that the former location had been sold. “It was about 1,200 square feet and this one is 2,200—which makes us very happy. But it took about nine months to get the new place ready. It was built in 1910, so there was a good bit of renovation to be done.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.