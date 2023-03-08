The Portland Senior Citizens Center, Inc. has been around for almost 50 years, but on Monday, Feb. 28th, they cut a new ribbon.
Around 70 people showed up to celebrate the grand opening at 108 Main Street, a festive event, with food provided by Big Al’s Catering. Senior Center Director Jamie Rose explained that the former location had been sold. “It was about 1,200 square feet and this one is 2,200—which makes us very happy. But it took about nine months to get the new place ready. It was built in 1910, so there was a good bit of renovation to be done.”
A grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) covered some of the costs, but most of the work was paid for by owner Johnnie Freedle. “She’s our landlord,” said Rose, “and she did almost everything. I think she’s as excited about it as we are.”
Portland’s Senior Center is funded by the United Way, the City of Portland, Sumner County, donations, and, of course, fund-raisers. The first one of those is on the books — a chili and soup cook-off and dinner, to be held on Thursday, March 9th.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to show off our gorgeous new kitchen,” said Rose. “And anyone who wants to enter their soup or chili just needs to bring it in by 3 p.m. There’s no admission fee. We’ll have a prize for the best chili and soup, and the price for a dinner is only $6, and $3 for a small serving.”
On the day after the ribbon cutting, several members gathered in comfortable seats by the piano. Board President Fran McCumber, Co-Chairman Dixie Hall, and Board Member Kathy Johnson stopped in just to relax. The March calendar of activities for the Senior Citizens Center plunges right in, with the first day of the month featuring a nutrition class presented by Jenny Biggs of the Extension Service.
“It’s the third class out of four,” said McCumber, “and it’s been well attended. We’ve had about eighteen people every time. “
Rose pointed out that it wasn’t a cooking class. “It’s information about food and nutrition. You can’t fail,” he said. “No pressure.”
The center tries to bring in a variety of speakers, such as Lt. Jason Arnold from the Portland Police Department. “He’s coming to give a talk on fraud and scams, how to recognize them and avoid them. We should have a good turnout for that.” Arnold will be speaking at 11 A.M. on March 15th.
The center is also trying out a yoga class. “We had one demonstration class, and a few of us tried it and we liked it,” said Rose. “So, we’ll see if people are interested.” The new class is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th, at 2:30. The cost is $6 per class.
However, the Senior Center is not about taking classes, it’s an activity center, according to its members.
A look around the facility confirms that. In one corner of the spacious room, a pool table stands ready. “This was donated by Olhausen Pool Company here in Portland,” said Duane Cook, a member of the center. “They built it, brought it over, and set it up for us.”
Rose said the membership was considering the possibility of holding a tournament.
The calendar informs members when to show up to play Jenga, Scrabble, Dominos, Wii, Corn Hole, Hand and Foot, or PoPo, just to name a few of the games displayed on the tall shelving unit. “These huge bookcases came with the building,” said Rose. Likewise for the two huge easy chairs placed in front of a flat-screen television.
There are currently sixty members of the Senior Citizen Center. “The number is climbing since the end of Covid,” explained Rose. “We were closed for fourteen months. Then we reopened but had to start packing up for the move. Then we didn’t move until December. So, we’re just now getting back to normal. Considering all of that, we’re very pleased with our numbers.”
Membership in the Portland Senior Citizens Center costs ten dollars per year, with the year beginning on July 1st and ending on June 30th. The hours are from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The public is invited to come in and enjoy.
