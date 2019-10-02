Portland, Sumner County placed under burn ban

After weeks of hot and dry weather leading into the fall fire season, Sumner County was placed under a burn ban until further notice effective Sept. 24.
In addition, Tennessee State Forester David Arnold has moved the burn permit date up to Sept. 23 for this year, which locals will need to be mindful of if the ban is lifted before Oct. 15 (traditionally, the state requires burn permits between then and May 15).
"This precautionary measure will be beneficial as we continue to monitor fire risk," Arnold said in a release announcing the change. "The burn permit system focuses attention on safety, and it's important for citizens to know when, where and how to safely burn debris. Caution and conservative judgment should always be used when working with fire."
While the Tennessee Department of Agriculture has not observed an increase in the number of wildfires or a high risk for fire danger, the permit date was moved up as a precaution.
Once the burn ban is lifted, those looking to receive a permit within the county may call Tennessee State Forestry at 877-350-2876, and those living in the Portland city
limits may call the Portland City Fire Department at 615-325-5649.
"The document said (the ban) would be enforced until further notice based on rainfall and other conditions," Portland Fire Chief Al West said. "The Forestry Division will not issue any burn permits until the ban is lifted … (in Portland) we don't have an official burn permit, but we ask people to notify us if they have a pile over 8 feet in diameter."
West added that the Portland City Fire Department visits the sites of outdoor burnings to make sure they are conducted safely.
"In Portland, we have an ordinance where you can't have an outdoor burning except for materials grown on your property, like leaves and brush," he said. "We'll go the site if people request us to make sure there's no danger to the surroundings."
Nearby Macon County is not currently under a burn ban, and Lafayette Fire Chief Troy Brawner said it would take another two to three weeks of hot, dry weather for the county seat to look at implementing one.
"We usually go out (first) and look at what they're wanting to do," Lafayette Fire Chief Troy Brawner said. "The only thing you're allowed to burn in Tennessee by law is leaves and natural products like limbs, and we've got a new ordinance that prevents people from burning leaves unless they're using a fire pit less than 10 square feet."
Red Boiling Springs has not implemented a burn ban either, but RBS Fire Chief Randall Bray recommends residents refrain from outdoor burnings during the fire season.
"We don't need anything burned in the city at this time," he said. "Our water system is pretty low right now, and we need to conserve what we've got to effectively fight any fires."
Burning without a permit is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine up to $25,000.
Further information on conducting outdoor burnings can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org.
