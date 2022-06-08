MT. JULIET — Portland Utility System was recently named the winner of the Region 5 Best Tasting Water Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts.
TAUD Region Five consists of Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties.
In addition to Portland Utility System, the other participating utilities included Gladeville Utility District, Hendersonville Utility District, LaGuardo Utility District and West Wilson Utility District.
Participating as judges for the competition were Tom Ward of Hiscall, Ron Abraham of Gresham Smith and Cole Lemer of BAR Environmental. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet and taste.
This spring, TAUD is conducting the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of its 11 regions. Each regional winner will compete at the TAUD’s 2022 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 11. The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the Great American Water Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally in Washington D.C. in February 2023.
TAUD provides training, technical assistance and advocacy to these industry professionals. For more information about TAUD, visit www.taud.org or follow on Facebook (Tennessee Association of Utility Districts) and Instagram @taudwater.
