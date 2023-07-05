On June 22, Kristiana M. Key, of Portland, Tenn., was arrested by the Nashville Metro Police Department in Tennessee and extradited back to Kentucky where she will face charges pertaining to sexually abusing a minor.

Key is lodged in the Allen County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. She’s being charged with Sexual Abuse, First Degree; Sodomy, First Degree, and Criminal Abuse, First Degree (child 12 or under).

