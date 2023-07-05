On June 22, Kristiana M. Key, of Portland, Tenn., was arrested by the Nashville Metro Police Department in Tennessee and extradited back to Kentucky where she will face charges pertaining to sexually abusing a minor.
Key is lodged in the Allen County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. She’s being charged with Sexual Abuse, First Degree; Sodomy, First Degree, and Criminal Abuse, First Degree (child 12 or under).
The case stems from a call the Scottsville Police Department received on Jan. 7, 2023, from a mother in regard to her 14-year-old daughter that had been allegedly sexually assaulted two years prior. An investigation began and authorities believed enough evidence pointed to then-26-year-old Key. The juvenile was 12 years old at the time of the offense.
Soon after, a warrant for Key’s arrest was obtained and she was entered into NCIC as a wanted person.
