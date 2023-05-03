On April 26, 2023, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Portland Police, along with Portland Fire, and Sumner County Emergency Medical Services responded to the area of S. Broadway and Longview Drive on a report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, two vehicles were discovered to have heavy damage, each with single occupants, both of which were injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Impala, operated by William Swafford, 26, of Portland, failed to stop for the red traffic signal at the intersection, and struck a silver Nissan Altima on the driver’s side. The Nissan Altima was pushed into a Sumner EMS ambulance that was stopped in the southbound lanes for the traffic signal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.