On April 26, 2023, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Portland Police, along with Portland Fire, and Sumner County Emergency Medical Services responded to the area of S. Broadway and Longview Drive on a report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, two vehicles were discovered to have heavy damage, each with single occupants, both of which were injured.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Impala, operated by William Swafford, 26, of Portland, failed to stop for the red traffic signal at the intersection, and struck a silver Nissan Altima on the driver’s side. The Nissan Altima was pushed into a Sumner EMS ambulance that was stopped in the southbound lanes for the traffic signal.
The occupant of the Nissan Altima, Melinda Alexander-Gurley, 45, of Portland, was transported to Skyline Medical Center in very critical condition. She was later pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained in that crash.
The occupants of the ambulance were uninjured. Swafford was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Speed and alcohol are both believed to be factors in this crash.
After medical treatment, Swafford was taken into custody and transported to the Sumner County Jail. He is charged with DUI 2nd Offense; 2 counts of Assault on an Officer; Resisting Stop, Halt, and Frisk; Reckless Endangerment; Failure to Exercise Due Care, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device. A court date was set for May 10th, 2023, in Sumner County General Sessions Court. His bond amount was not available at the time of this release.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Portland Police were assisted in the investigation by the Sumner County Emergency Management Agency, and the Metro-Nashville Police Department.
