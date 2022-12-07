On Saturday, Dec. 3, Portland’s Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Christmas Festival and Parade. Cold, clear weather set the perfect stage for the day’s activities, and the town square was thronged with both local residents and visitors.

On the pavilion in the center of the square sat Santa Claus in all his regal splendor. Dozens of parents patiently stood, awaiting the moment when their children could whisper their Christmas wishes to the bearded gent, who was dressed in the traditional red velvet coat trimmed in white fur. The lines to see Santa trailed down the street and around the square, and the numbers only increased as the afternoon waned, even as the hour grew near for the parade to begin.

