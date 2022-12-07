On Saturday, Dec. 3, Portland’s Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Christmas Festival and Parade. Cold, clear weather set the perfect stage for the day’s activities, and the town square was thronged with both local residents and visitors.
On the pavilion in the center of the square sat Santa Claus in all his regal splendor. Dozens of parents patiently stood, awaiting the moment when their children could whisper their Christmas wishes to the bearded gent, who was dressed in the traditional red velvet coat trimmed in white fur. The lines to see Santa trailed down the street and around the square, and the numbers only increased as the afternoon waned, even as the hour grew near for the parade to begin.
Across the street from the gazebo, Graphic Obsessions offered a balancing act to Santa’s North Pole kindness — a free photo with the Grinch. Customers squeezed into the packed store for a chance to sit on the Grinch’s lap and walked away with the pictorial proof.
Danny McCorkle provided Christmas music from the Main Street stage, and the chamber workers manning the cookie-decorating booth never took a break — or even a breath — as people were quite willing to wait for the chance to demonstrate their creativity with cookies.
Lucey’s BBQ and Snack Barr food trucks provided sustenance for the long-line waiters, and Travlin’ Tom’s Coffee truck was available with hot drinks to warm the frozen fingers of the celebrators.
Around the five o’clock hour, folding chairs appeared along the sides of the road as people prepared for the parade. At dusk, the sound of sirens wailed across the town as blue-lit motorcycles appeared, circling in geometric patterns. Close behind came the huge red fire truck, bedecked with Christmas lights. Other first-responder vehicles, also festooned in lights and colors, followed close behind.
As full dark set in, the Portland High School Panther band led off, their illuminated drum line setting a funky rhythmic pace.
Following the band, approximately twenty sponsors floated flat-bed concoctions of Christmas themes, including Dorman, Hands of Hope, Oasis Church, Nabholz Construction, the Farmers Bank, and Fountain Head Baptist Church. Two Girl Scout troops — troop #2777 and new troop #522 — braved the cold to bring in the Christmas season. State Representative William Lamberth and City Councilwoman Megann Thompson were spotted jogging alongside the route, tossing Christmas candy to the crowd.
And so, with the completion of this year’s Christmas Festival and Parade, the city of Portland started its holiday season in style. The citizens departed, having filled their spirits with the true joy of the season.
