Savanah Pippin is enjoying life as a scholar-athlete. She was a standout volleyball for Portland and was a member of two state championship teams. Pippin signed with Lindsey Wilson in Columbia Kentucky and continues to excel on the volleyball court.
“The first year was definitely an experience,” Pippin said. “College life was sort of what I expected and overall, it flew by, and I loved every bit of it. I got to meet and play with some amazing people from all over the world.”
Pippin made the usual adjustments from high school to college after choosing the Kentucky school.
“I chose Lindsey Wilson because from the moment that I went to the first camp and got to meet most of the girls, I just felt welcomed,” Pippin said. “It is a small homey environment like Portland, and I wanted something like that.”
Pippin admits that time management was the biggest hurdle during her first year.
“The biggest thing that I had to change about my time management is I started to use a planner,” Pippin said. “I made sure all my stuff was done by the weekend, so I could still go out and be with my friends.”
The speed of the game increases dramatically at any college level and Pippin made that adjustment.
“The speed most definitely speeds up a lot,” she said. “The biggest thing that pushed me is that I had to come to the conclusion that if I didn’t work harder, that I wouldn’t get the playing time I wanted.”
Lindsey Wilson finished the 2021 campaign with a 25-7 record and won its seventh straight Mid-South conference title and made an appearance in the NAIA tournament.
Pippin played in several varsity matches as a freshman and recorded 50 kills. After losing in pool play at the national tournament, Pippin hopes that will serve as motivation for the upcoming season.
“We did come back and worked extremely hard and ended up winning the Mid-South conference championship,” she said. “We just need to learn to play as a team more often.”
Pippin points out that college is a whole different level from what most athletes are accustomed to.
“College is really nothing like high school,” Pippin said. “The biggest thing is that there is always going to be someone bigger and better than you and you have to accept that and keep working to earn your place.”
Pippin reminds future scholar athletes to continue to work hard to achieve whatever goal they set.
“It’s real hard coming out of high school being the best and then learning there are people genuinely better than you,” she said. “You have to keep your mindset on the goal that you had planned in the first place and never give up.”
