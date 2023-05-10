A ceremonial groundbreaking for an existing Franklin, Ky. industry locating a new facility in the Henderson Industrial Park was held on April 27.
Precision Power is constructing a new 82,000 square foot office and warehouse facility in the industrial park located off Highway 100 East. The company hopes to occupy the new building in February 2024.
The company is a telecommunications manufacturer of power supplies and installation materials technology. Among its customers is the Franklin Electric Plant Board Fiber Optics.
Precision Power President and Owner Drew Hardin said assembly and distribution will take place at the company’s Henderson Industrial Park facility.
The company’s current headquarters is on Brown Road. Another company facility is also located off Highway 1008.
Hardin said the company’s employment will reach 50 to 60 people especially once the assembly operation begins.
In addition to Hardin, also speaking were Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Board Chairman Gary Broady, Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes and Franklin Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Powell. Powell represented the city due to Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon not being able to attend.
“I get to wake up and be part of the most exciting industry out there today, telecom,” Hardin said before the ceremonial groundbreaking.
Following the groundbreaking Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin talked about Precision Power locating in the Henderson Industrial Park.
“When people see this facility off of the interstate, a high tech company, it says a lot about Franklin, particularly for people traveling up and down I-65,” Griffin said. “Its going to mean more good jobs for our community and certainly will strengthen and diversify our economy.”
Thurmond said what Precision Power’s new facility means to Franklin.
“It puts us on the map because the business they are in is a business that is growing by leaps and bounds across the country,” he said. “Every time they ship something it has that Franklin, Kentucky name on it and somebody else sees Franklin, Kentucky so besides the impact of the employees they’ll hire here and the payroll they have here, they are spreading our name throughout the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.