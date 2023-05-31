Preserving Portland, an initiative to engage residents in shaping the city’s future, kicked off on Tuesday, May 23rd, at Richland Gym. Community input received through the process will be used to develop a comprehensive plan for the City of Portland. The well-publicized Tuesday event at Richland Gym was the first of several public gatherings to be held.

Portland city officials are partnering with the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) to create a comprehensive plan. Typically, a city updates its comprehensive plans every 10 to 15 years. In the case of Portland, this will be the first comprehensive plan. “We have had some extensive pockets of planning,” said Portland Mayor Mike Callis, who was present for the kick-off, “but this will be the first-ever comprehensive plan. This event tonight is a chance for the community to tell us how they want this city to grow. After all, the city belongs to them, so we want to hear from them.”

