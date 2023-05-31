Preserving Portland, an initiative to engage residents in shaping the city’s future, kicked off on Tuesday, May 23rd, at Richland Gym. Community input received through the process will be used to develop a comprehensive plan for the City of Portland. The well-publicized Tuesday event at Richland Gym was the first of several public gatherings to be held.
Portland city officials are partnering with the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) to create a comprehensive plan. Typically, a city updates its comprehensive plans every 10 to 15 years. In the case of Portland, this will be the first comprehensive plan. “We have had some extensive pockets of planning,” said Portland Mayor Mike Callis, who was present for the kick-off, “but this will be the first-ever comprehensive plan. This event tonight is a chance for the community to tell us how they want this city to grow. After all, the city belongs to them, so we want to hear from them.”
GNRC has collected and analyzed data about Portland for over a year, as well as holding workshops with members of the city’s leaders. GNRC is a public agency created by the state legislature in 1965 to administer state and federal grant programs on behalf of local governments. It offers economic and community development services, policy and planning assistance, and aging and disability resources to its member communities. The city of Portland and the government of Sumner County are members of GNRC and collaborate with neighboring communities about issues of growth, development, and infrastructure.
GNRC’s services are available for a thirteen-county area of Middle Tennessee. The agency is a free-standing organization owned by the city and county governments in Middle Tennessee. It is not a part of the government of Nashville-Davidson County.
GNRC designed the kick-off to be interactive and fun, beginning with a sign-in table where participants received a passport to be stamped at each of five stations, resulting in participants winning a free spring roll for a full passport. Each stop along the way provided different types of information. For instance, a community snapshot, a growth forecast, the implications of growth, and a process for attendees to share their vision and opinions.
Large, colorful, and easily understood posters displayed the findings of GNRC’s months-long research. The community snapshot poster, for instance, contained a wealth of information, revealing:
• The current population is 13,156—a 15% increase since 2010, with 168 residents added each year.
• It now takes between 50 and 85 minutes to travel to Nashville. By 2045, that time of travel is expected to increase by 42%.
• There are 7,409 people employed in Portland, an increase of 44% since 2010. 15% of the jobs are white collar and 65% are blue collar.
• The typical home value in Portland is $277,004. The income needed to afford this home is $76,247. The citywide median income is $59,407.
• 22% of homeowners are cost-burdened, and 46% of renters are cost-burdened.
• There are 9,281 acres of land within the city limits, with 4% open space or agriculturally used, 4% for public or institutional use, 2% for industrial use, 83% for residential use, and 7% commercially used.
During the two-hour event, a steady stream of Portland residents interacted with members of the GNRC, who answered questions and solicited their opinions.
The many city officials in attendance were unanimously enthusiastic about the Preserving Portland initiative. Curtis Grove, the Planning Commission Chairman, said, “I think it was a good public kick-off for the GNRC and our community to have time to bond together and share ideas.”
As Denise Geminden, Director of Portland’s Economic & Community Development, wrote in her newsletter invitation, “The city’s planning department is leading an all-inclusive approach to preparing for anticipated growth by seeking to understand the needs and desires of residents and the business community. Input received throughout this process will inform recommendations for land use policies, economic development strategies, open space priorities, and capital improvement programs aimed at addressing traffic congestion, local school capacity, and other government services and utilities.”
The next public Preserving Portland meeting will be announced soon. Information will be available on both the city website at Portland, TN | Official Website (cityofportlandtn.gov), and the Chamber of Commerce website at Home — Portland Chamber of Commerce — TN, TN (portlandcofc.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.