Wildfire

The remains of a home smolder in the wake of a wildfire Nov. 30, 2016, in Gatlinburg. Over 100 houses and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

 Brian Blanco /

Getty Images

A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government.

Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in the blaze, has filed a legal malpractice lawsuit in Davidson County Circuit Court against two of Tennessee’s top tort attorneys — Sid Gilreath and Gordon Ball — and renowned Florida tort law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.

