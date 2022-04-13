The Portland Parks Department is in the process of gauging the public’s interest in how the next 20 years of development of the city’s three parks will be done.
The survey is available online at https://ohmplanning.typeform.com/portlandtn and at https://cityofportlandtn.gov/parks-recreation/.
As of Thursday, there have been 525 surveys submitted, according to Parks Department director Jamie White.
“This is an important step for us,” he said. “We push (a survey) out this size every 15 to 20 years.”
Surveys will be available for the public to take until April 22.
“We kind of have a gameplan” for the parks’ future, White said, “but we are going to wait before we make any decisions at all going forward. It’s going to be based off the survey results.
“We’re just asking our customers, ‘what would you like to see at the parks?’ This is step one, then we’ll use this to go out and try to get a bigger grant for our bigger projects.”
Plans to remodel the Robert Coleman Community Center in Richland Park are already in place. White said he expects bids for the remodel to be opened May 5. He also said he expects a community center upgrade to be among high priorities in the survey results.
“It’s going to be the inside that’s really going to pop,” he said of the community center remodel. “We’re almost doubling the amount of community room space, removing a lot of walls.”
White encouraged Portland residents to provide input on how the city parks will be improved in the next 20 years.
“Get involved,” he said. “If you’ve always wanted a say, this is your chance. We’re looking for everybody’s feedback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.