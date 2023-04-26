Portland Mayor Mike Callis announced the kickoff meeting for Portland’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan to be held at Richland Gym on May 23rd. Consultants from the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) are expected to attend. It’s a public agency created by the State of Tennessee in 1965 to help with planning and economic development for a 13-county area in Middle Tennessee. It is a free-standing organization and is not a part of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville or Davidson County but is owned by Middle Tennessee city and county governments.
“This is Portland’s first-ever comprehensive land use plan,” said Callis. “The steering committee has been involved already and we’re pretty excited. So, we want to encourage all the citizens of Portland to come out and be involved. We’re talking about putting a plan together that will cover the next several years, which includes how you think Portland should grow or not grow. Everybody’s input is vital.”
