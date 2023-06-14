Carlton Cobb, Portland Public Works Director, recognized 21 Public Works Department Employees for outstanding work during and after the natural disaster that occurred in Tennessee on March 3rd. “That wind storm created two months’ worth of debris from trees, homes, boats, and trash,” said Cobb. “Clearing this was not an easy task.”

Cobb reported that the Public Works team stayed out until the middle of the night on the day of the storm, clearing off roads, and continued working early the next day. “And they kept on cleaning up for the next two months,” he concluded.

