Carlton Cobb, Portland Public Works Director, recognized 21 Public Works Department Employees for outstanding work during and after the natural disaster that occurred in Tennessee on March 3rd. “That wind storm created two months’ worth of debris from trees, homes, boats, and trash,” said Cobb. “Clearing this was not an easy task.”
Cobb reported that the Public Works team stayed out until the middle of the night on the day of the storm, clearing off roads, and continued working early the next day. “And they kept on cleaning up for the next two months,” he concluded.
Cobb and Mayor Mike Callis presented certificates of recognition to employees from four different departments.
- Martin Weekly, Blake Stafford, Richard Bailey, James Corvin, Chris Bowers, Travis Tuttle, Dylan Rogers, Bobby Sloan, and Robert Lewis.
- Steven Graves, Joe Hargis, Ryan Ethridge, Seth Gipson, Paul Gibb, and Calvin Vaughn.
- David Harris, Dre Vaughn, Blake Curtis, Dustin Russell, and Dylan Glenn
And from the Administrative Department, Betty Lewis was honored.
In other council business, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the second reading of the budget, which included a COLA raise of 3%, the health insurance city contribution increase from 70% to 80%, and a $750 thousand capital outlay.
The council also considered a resolution authorizing two change orders totaling $11 thousand for a Parks and Recreation Department contract with Brown and Son Company for HVAC replacement at Richland Gym but chose to defer $6,000 of that amount until the City Attorney can determine whether the contract language covers the increase.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson read an ordinance to amend the zoning for approximately 31 acres of land along College Street from R-40 and R-15 (both Residential) to a Plan Unit Development District (PUD) with a base zone of R-15 Residential and a Preliminary Master Development Plan for Ruby Springs.
Zach Wilkinson of Greenway Design presented a detailed explanation of the development. After a discussion about the minimum square footage of the dwellings, house stylings, amenities, maintenance of an existing tree line, and insertion of language including Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements, the Board approved the zoning change.
The meeting closed out with readings of several resolutions concerning utility infrastructure. Brian Price, Portland Utilities Director, provided explanations of Oak Hill water system improvements, all of which were approved by the Council.
The meeting closed out with a discussion regarding a request from the mayor of Mitchellville for ten sewer taps. Alderwoman Megann Thompson pointed out that thirty-seven sewer taps have already been granted to Mitchellville. “This is their third request. I think we should grant the 10 taps now because we want to be neighborly, but I think keeping this partnership going needs to be a good decision for us. It’s a zone that has a lot of opportunity.”
The board voted to grant the request for ten sewer taps, with the contingency of coming up with a more regulated plan in the future.
