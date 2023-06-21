Ruth Garriott, founder and director of The Fix Foundation in Simpson County, Ky., created a Facebook stir last week when she posted a photograph of a box left outside the clinic’s door.
“Who did this????? We heard a noise and found two pups closed in this box. It was closed with the latches locked. We didn’t know they were there. Thank God we heard them!” she wrote in the post.
Garriott immediately took the puppies to the Simpson County Animal Shelter. “We are not the shelter,” she added in her post, which begged the question: exactly what is The Fix Foundation?
Highly regarded by those who know it, The Fix Foundation is a high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic located at 2132 Kenneth Utley Drive, right next door to the Simpson County Animal Shelter, which is where Garriott found herself working in 2004.
“I had just begun working there when I took a trip to Utah and visited the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary,” she recalled. “I met with some of the head people, who said we would never adopt our way out of overpopulation. They suggested we focus on a spay/neuter program. So that’s what I did.”
She began putting her efforts into fund-raising and established The Fix Foundation as a non-profit. “My husband and I visited every spay/neuter clinic we could find and made notes on the layout and details,” Garriott explained. “And in 2009, we started the clinic.”
A couple of serendipitous events helped get the doors open. “The county donated two acres next to the Animal Shelter, and we received a $50 thousand grant from PetSmart Charities, which allowed us to buy all the surgical equipment we needed.”
The goal of The Fix Foundation is to reduce euthanasia by lowering the intake of unwanted litters into area shelters through the spay/neuter process. The price for the surgery is $45 for cats and $55-105 for dogs weighing up to 90 pounds.
The Fix Foundation also offers vaccinations, microchipping, nail trimming, and flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives, all at affordable rates. “Rabies vaccinations are always $10,” said Garriott. “And it doesn’t matter where you live. There are no income restrictions. The clinic also offers heartworm and FeLV/FIV testing.”
Simply Cats is one of The Fix Foundation’s most popular ongoing programs. “We partner with eight Petco stores and one PetSmart store,” Garriott explained. “These are cats that have been rescued from our shelter as well as several in Kentucky and Tennessee.”
The Fix Foundation fully vets each cat, which means a veterinarian conducts a medical examination and treatment. “Then our full-time transport person takes them directly to the stores. Simply Cats results in the adoption of over a thousand cats per year.”
Now in its 14th year of existence, The Fix Foundation received the 2022 Reader’s Choice Best of Franklin Non-Profit/Service Organization for the fifth year in a row. And in April of this year, the First Annual Hot Rod Cruise-In was held to benefit The Fix Foundation and the animal shelter.
In 2021, Garriott took out a $150,000 loan to fund an eighteen-hundred-foot expansion, which was completed in 2022. The clinic owns three older transport vans that operate the Simply Cats program, each with more than 235 thousand miles on them. “Our vans are driven about a thousand miles each week,” said Garriott. “We’ll soon be looking to upgrade.”
The Fix Foundation employs eight people in addition to Garriott and receives between 15 and 75 calls per day. They currently provide surgeries for an average of 3,000 pets per year.
The walk-in vaccine clinic is open on Wednesday of each week. “We also do surgeries one day a week, and those can be scheduled by phone. Our shop is open for over-the-counter sales Tuesday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Garriott stressed that The Fix Foundation is always looking for volunteers and donors. Those wishing to help can explore the website at How You Can Help — The Fix Foundation. Immediate needs are posted at https://www.facebook.com/TheFixFoundation.
On the status of the recently abandoned puppies, Garriott wrote a Facebook post to let concerned followers know that they’re just fine. “Just a bit young for surgery, both are looking good,” she wrote. “They’ll be available for adoption in about a week or so from the Simpson County Animal Shelter. The Fix Foundation will vet them soon and get them ready for their new families.”
