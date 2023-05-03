In conjunction with be kind to animals week, the veterinarians a Cracker Animal Hospital and Simpson County Animal Hospital in Franklin, Ky., will be having their annual rabies clinic. The rabies clinic will be from May 8th through May 13th during regular office hours and the cost will be $11 per vet. According to Kentucky law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets (four months of age and older), shall be vaccinated against rabies. For additional information, please contact Crocker Animal Hospital at 270-586-9000 or Simpson County Animal Hospital at 270-586-4438.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.