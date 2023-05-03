In conjunction with be kind to animals week, the veterinarians a Cracker Animal Hospital and Simpson County Animal Hospital in Franklin, Ky., will be having their annual rabies clinic. The rabies clinic will be from May 8th through May 13th during regular office hours and the cost will be $11 per vet. According to Kentucky law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets (four months of age and older), shall be vaccinated against rabies. For additional information, please contact Crocker Animal Hospital at 270-586-9000 or Simpson County Animal Hospital at 270-586-4438.
