Fire department and emergency officials has given the green light for the planned and belated Fourth of July Fireworks event in Mitchellville, which is put on by the Highland Fire Department.
Dry weather and subsequent fire danger caused the postponement until Saturday. It was originally scheduled for July 2.
“We got some good rain, so it looks like we’re ready to go,” Highland Assistant Fire Chief Tab Matthews said Monday. “We’ve been watching the weather pretty close. Everything looks good, so we’re ready to blast off.”
The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday with live music from SkipRich at Mitchellville Park. Mike Mueller will perform at 3:30 p.m., Dustin Spears at 5 p.m. and Ballistic at 7 p.m.
The event has grown. The entire budget for last year’s event is what they’re spending this year just on the finale of the fireworks show, according to the department.
For their fifth annual celebration, the department is also including foam from a fire truck for kids.
