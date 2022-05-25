Clean up is under way in Portland after what was estimated to be a record crowd last weekend at the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
Event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce said there will be discussion in the coming weeks about anticipating the parking shuttle needs at next year’s popular festival.
“I think we’re estimating between Friday and Saturday around 55,000 people” attended this year, she said. “For the most part, we definitely going to work on adding more shuttles for next year. That’s one thing we’re going to have to work on to get that running a little more smoothly.”
An additional 55-person shuttle was added for this year, but there were many who walked from Portland High School to downtown rather than waiting in lengthy lines for shuttles because of the increased attendance.
The warm, sunny weather was likely a boost to the crowd numbers. Rain that was in the forecast never came.
“The rain held off, we got finished with everything, no rains or storms came through, we were a little worried about that, but everything went well with the weather, too,” Daughtry said.
She said organizers will get together early in June to review the details of this year’s festival and to discuss how to adjust or add to next year’s event.
A new addition this year was a local art show at Milo’s downtown. Daughtry said the event was well-attended.
“I think there was about 30 artists who participated,” she said. “I think it was a success. I think they’re going to look for more opportunities to do things like that. They were really pleased with how it went.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.