Chris Benitez didn’t take the conventional way to success in life.
Benitez, who is now a substance abuse counselor in Albuquerque, N.M., is working toward a masters degree in counseling while working full-time through the University of New Mexico.
That is a far cry from where the 2009 Portland High graduate found himself just two weeks after receiving his high school diploma.
“I ended up being addicted to drugs while I was in high school and I ended up selling to support my habit. A couple of weeks after graduation, I actually got arrested by Drug Task Force right in front of the Pharmacy Express,” said Benitez, who recently celebrated nine years of sobriety. “They had had an investigation of me, and whether they waited until after graduation to arrest me, I don’t know. But it happened about two weeks after and that’s just how the story played out. I got popped right there.”
Benitez went to jail, but then was sentenced to eight years of probation, which turned out to be something he could not handle, as he was still using drugs at the time. It was only a matter of time until he violated that probation and ended up back behind bars. That happened in 2011, and this time, he got the help he needed to start getting his life back on the right track.
“I caught a whole lot of probation — like eight years. I spent a couple of months in jail and got out on eight years of probation for the charge. I ended up violating (probation) in 2011, because I was still using drugs,” Benitez said.
While in jail for the probation violation, Benitez finally found himself in a rehab meeting. That — a candid conversation with his cellmate and calling upon God — was where the change began for Benitez.
“I was in jail in March 2011 due to the violation. I guess the reality was starting to hit me that I might be going to prison. I was a little guy and I wasn’t going to survive prison,” Benitez said. “There was a recovery meeting that someone was bringing into the jail, and I went to this meeting. Honestly, I don’t have very much memory of what was said or what was going on. I was kind of spaced out. But at the end of the meeting, they were like, ‘Does anyone have any questions?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if all my problems are drug related, does that mean I have a drug problem?’ The guy laughed and said I should go to the meetings.”
But when he returned to his jail cell, that’s where his thinking and approach ramped up.
“When I got back to my cell, I shared with my cellmate how I’m going to stop and when I get out of jail, I’m going to stay out this time, and I’m going to stop using drugs. He looked at me point blank and said, ‘You’re gonna go to prison.’ I remember I was really mad that he said that and I cursed him out,” Benitez recalled. “But later that night, I realized he was right, that I had made a lot of attempts to stop using or women, or my parents or for the courts or for jobs, and I always kind of ended up using again.”
So Benitez asked for help from the right place.
“I don’t consider myself to be a religious person, but in that moment, I said, ‘God, please help me.’ I felt like this ease in that moment and things have not been the same since. I feel like that was that moment of clarity that I had to change or die. So it’s never been the same since that moment,” he said.
Benitez asked the public defender in Sumner County to check into a treatment center and reinstating his probation, of course, on the condition that he stay clean.
“There’s a lot of different recovery meetings and there are options that people have in Portland. I ended up when I was in jail, when my public defender came to me, I told him I wanted to get reinstated on my probation, but before that, I wanted to go to treatment because I had a drug problem,” he said. “The judge approved the furlough and I ended up going to the Elon Mental Health Center at Meharry Medical College in Nashville. We went to outside 12-step meetings and that became a huge part of what I did when I got out, the aftercare and going to meetings.”
At 20 years old and out of jail and trying to stay free of drugs, Benitez said at the time that he wound up spending time with other recovering addicts, many of whom were much older than him.
“At first I think it was really hard, because I was like 20 years old and I was hanging out with people two or three times my age, and I thought I was going to be bored without drugs,” Benitez said.
But with his circumstances changed, a change in his father’s job afforded Benitez a new opportunity in his own life. His father had relocated to Charleston, S.C., so Benitez went to live with his dad, and began to head down a different path.
“I got out of jail the last time in August 2011, and while I was in jail, my dad had gotten a job in Charleston, South Carolina. I went to live with him after I got out and I kind of turned my life around once I left town,” he said. “Probably in the first month that I was there, I enrolled in the associates program for human services addiction, and that program, once I finished it in 2015, I applied and went to the University of South Carolina and studied social work. During this time, I was doing recovery meetings and being a service and staying clean.”
He also found people closer to his own age, who had overcome similar obstacles in life at a young age.
“When I moved to Charleston, I found groups of younger people who were in recovery. They exist too, when I looked hard enough for them. It got to a point where I was going out and going to shows and going to various normal things that people do, but I was doing it with people who were sober. It definitely helped me to have a similar group to live life with,” he said.
He managed to finish his eight-year probation with no more issues in 2018, and soon after that had a college degree to go with his sobriety.
“The probation that I had from Sumner County, I finally finished it in 2018. The spring semester of my senior year, they had a social work program there at the University of South Carolina, and my girlfriend and I right after graduation moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where we currently live,” he said. “I now work for the University of New Mexico, and there is a program we have here called the Resource Re-entry Center. So basically when people are released from detention centers here in Albuquerque, because the detention center is basically 30 minutes outside the city in the middle of a desert.
“Because I work for the university, I get tuition reimbursement. I’m in grad school pursuing a masters right now in counseling. I’m very grateful that my first real job out of school is getting to work with the population I wanted (to help) — people that have been in the system.”
Benitez has told his story on Facebook before, but said he is hesitant to draw attention to himself with a media story. But his uncle, Anthony Burlew, who still lives in Portland, convinced him that there is probably someone out there who needs to hear that there is life after addiction, if you pursue it.
“I think what makes me want to do it is that I got in so much trouble. To be 19 and have an eight-year prison sentence over your head is pretty serious, and I think when the sentence is like that and you believe you’re going to end up going to prison and messing up,” Benitez said. “There are still a lot of people where I grew up getting caught up in the addiction epidemic, and I hope that someone that’s in a situation like mine that thinks there’s no way out can know that there is and there’s actually a lot of happiness on the other side of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.