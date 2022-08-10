Republican John Isbell bested independent challenger Greg Arias in the race for Sumner County mayor in the Aug. 4 election, one dominated by Republicans.

Isbell will replace the departed Anthony Holt, who served four terms before deciding not to run for reelection. Holt is the new executive director of the Association of County Mayors, a job he will begin on Sept. 1.

