Republican John Isbell bested independent challenger Greg Arias in the race for Sumner County mayor in the Aug. 4 election, one dominated by Republicans.
Isbell will replace the departed Anthony Holt, who served four terms before deciding not to run for reelection. Holt is the new executive director of the Association of County Mayors, a job he will begin on Sept. 1.
Isbell garnered 11,400 votes in the unofficial count, or 65.93% of the vote. Arias had 5,812.
Isbell is the Sumner County property assessor, while Arias works for WHIN Radio as a sports reporter primarily involved with high school football. He is a former law enforcement officer.
In the race for General Sessions judge, Division 1, Ron Blanton, a Republican, held off independent candidate Tyler Templeton for the victory.
Republican Toby Ellis beat independent candidate Richard Morris Sr. to win the road superintendent role.
Republican candidates in the Sumner County School Board contested races took all the victories. Winners were:
District 3, Allen Lancaster; District 9, Patricia H. Brown; and District 11, Andy Lacy.
GOP candidates also dominated the contested races for Sumner County Commission.
Republican winners were: Terry Moss, District 1; Terry Wright, District 2; Darrel Rogers, District 5; David Klein, District 6; Danny Sullivan, District 7; Baker Ring, District 8; Mary Genung, District 9; Leslie R. Schell, District 14; and Tim Jones, District 23.
The District 13 race ended in a tie between Republican Terri Boyt and Democrat Brenda E. Dotson.
According to the Sumner County Election Commission, the Aug. 4 election will be certified at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 15. If there is a tie at that time, according to state statute 2-8-111 — the matter goes to the Sumner County Commission. They can vote on the candidate to fill the position for that office or call for a run-off election — which due to the timing — could be held with the November General Election. Once the August election is certified, the Election Commission has no further input, other than to add the office to the ballot in November, which would be at the direction of a resolution passed by the County Commission.
