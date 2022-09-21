Covid
Washington University

“Long COVID” may not be fully defined yet, but it affects 4% to 7% of the U.S. population and will have a major impact on our economy and health systems, according to research presented at the recent HealthWatch USA conference.

“We think it’s really a major health crisis,” Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, told the Sept. 14 online audience. “We think it’s very, very important that governments and health systems prepare for the people in need of post-COVID care.”

