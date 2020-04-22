Richard Donald Patton, age 89, of Portland, passed away at his residence on April 15th, 2020. Bro. Patton was born in Chicago on April 15, 1931 to the late R.D. Patton and Bernice Usery Patton.
In addition to his parents, Bro. Patton was preceded in death by his son, David Patton; brother, Bob Patton; sisters, Eunice Pendergrass and Delores Patton.
Bro. Patton is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Patton of Portland; daughter, Amanda Patton of White House; grandsons, Tyler Patton & Daniel Harbsmeier, both of Gallatin.
Bro. Patton was a Veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army, Bro. Patton would go on to graduate from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.
Bro. Patton served the Portland community for 30-plus years as the pastor of the Portland First Baptist Church. Also, he served the Lafayette community as pastor of Hillsdale Baptist Church for 20-plus years.
Bro. Patton was a genuine and kind man, who loved his community and was always serving others. He was loved and well known and will be greatly missed by so many.
A graveside service with military honors for Bro. Patton was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Portland Memorial Gardens with Bro. Greg McCoy and Bro. Tim Colovos officiating.
Pallbearers were Tyler Patton, Donny Wallace, Mark Utley, Randall White, Paul Harbsmeier and Daniel Harbsmeier.
