Portland’s Richland Park was overflowing with activity on Saturday, July 22nd, as the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Portland combined to host the annual Back-to-School Bash and Touch-a-Truck event.

From 8 to 11 a.m., the Chamber operated its school supply giveaway. According to Events Director Kristen Daughtry, about 600 backpacks and more than 30 bicycles were distributed. Kirby Building Systems, a Nucor Company, donated a PlayStation 5 and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity provided 45 gift cards, which were awarded through drawings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.