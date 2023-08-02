Portland’s Richland Park was overflowing with activity on Saturday, July 22nd, as the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Portland combined to host the annual Back-to-School Bash and Touch-a-Truck event.
From 8 to 11 a.m., the Chamber operated its school supply giveaway. According to Events Director Kristen Daughtry, about 600 backpacks and more than 30 bicycles were distributed. Kirby Building Systems, a Nucor Company, donated a PlayStation 5 and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity provided 45 gift cards, which were awarded through drawings.
Generation Church was on-hand to operate inflatables, and the Highland Fire Department provided cooling-off foam spray.
There were almost a hundred sponsors, Daughtry reported, and the park was dotted with booths offering prizes for games played.
The Touch-a-Truck portion of the day began at 10 a.m. and concluded at noon. Trucks of all types, sizes, and purposes lined the park entrance lot, as well as fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and ambulances.
Children were allowed to not only touch the trucks but climb into them. “We let them do pretty much everything but drive them away,” said Portland Firefighter Kyle Garrison. But not to worry — he was joking.
