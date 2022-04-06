Three men vying for Sumner County road superintendent each gave short introductions during a political forum March 31 at Portland City Hall.
Candidates Brock Burmeister, Toby Ellis and Richard Morris described how they would benefit Sumner Countians if elected.
Burmeister said his experience the past three years as assistant road superintendent and 12 years with the department make him the best candidate.
“And I have the experience on the administrative side,” he said. “For the last three years, I’ve helped manage our budget.”
He said he doesn’t consider himself a politician, “and I don’t think we need a politician as road superintendent.”
Ellis focused on his 35 years in highway construction, including work managing asphalt crews and construction projects.
He’s been a an estimator, a project manager and has decades of experience in the private sector in road construction. Ellis said he wants to ensure that his knowledge of asphalt mixes leads to the best materials for Sumner County projects.
“I’ve also owned my own company, CRS, so I understand the science behind the processes,” he said.
He noted his experience teaching OSHA classes and stressed he wanted to run a safe department.
Morris has 23 years of experience with the department and worked hands-on in capacities such as a roller, a paver operator and paving foreman.
“One of my intentions is to open the Westmoreland shop back up,” he said.
For emergencies such as flooding, “you have to go all the way to Gallatin to get the equipment and bring it back up here to work the emergencies. That’s going to cut down time and that can save lives.”
