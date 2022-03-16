The exit ramp for Sparta Pike from Interstate 40 will be closed for a couple months for emergency repair after a roll-off truck collided with the underpass on Thursday.
The accident forced the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes on Sparta Pike for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
According to a statement from the Lebanon Police Department, the Tennessee Department of Transportation finished a temporary inspection shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday. Sparta Pike was then reopened in both directions.
TDOT set up a permanent lane closure for the ramp and advised the LPD that it would be “closed until further notice, with no time frame for re-opening.”
According to Rebekah Hammonds, a community relations officer with TDOT, “The right lane of I-40 eastbound — off ramp of exit 239B SR-26/US-70/Lebanon-Watertown will be closed until long-term repairs can be made, which could be 2-3 months.”
Bridge inspectors responded to the incident on Thursday and again on Friday morning, Hammonds indicated.
”We’re working to secure an emergency contract and identify what repairs will need to be made,” Hammonds said.
Traffic flow on I-40 was already being impacted by road work for emergency paving to repair potholes. Crews with Vulcan Materials Company were in the process of paving sections of I-40 in both directions from South Hartmann Drive to Bobo Road, with a focus on the ramps at each interchange, prior to the accident.
There were no injuries reported at the scene, which was worked by crews from the Tennessee Highway Patrol along with assistance from the LPD.
