A lot is happening at Portland’s historic Temple Theatre.

First of all, country music legend and Portland native Ronnie McDowell will be appearing in concert in March. Secondly, the Temple Preservation Board of Directors has hired Sumner County Tourism Director Barry Young to be the Temple Theatre’s Executive Director beginning April 1. And finally, a qualifying round of the Tennessee Songwriter’s Competition will be held at Temple Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.