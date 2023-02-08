A lot is happening at Portland’s historic Temple Theatre.
First of all, country music legend and Portland native Ronnie McDowell will be appearing in concert in March. Secondly, the Temple Preservation Board of Directors has hired Sumner County Tourism Director Barry Young to be the Temple Theatre’s Executive Director beginning April 1. And finally, a qualifying round of the Tennessee Songwriter’s Competition will be held at Temple Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.
According to Jo Ann Gore, a Portland native and Ronnie McDowell’s cousin, the Temple Preservation Board reached, asking if McDowell would be available to hold a concert at the Temple. “I called him and asked him,” she said, “and he was happy to say yes. We’re all excited about the Temple Theatre opening up.”
McDowell is an American country music artist, songwriter, and actor, best known for his 1977 crossover hit, “The King is Gone,” a tribute to Elvis Presley, who had recently died. McDowell had more than thirty Top 40 hits on the Billboard country music charts. Two of his singles, “Older Women,” and “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation,” reached Number One on the country charts and eleven more reached Top Ten.
McDowell is also an artist, known for his ultra-realistic paintings of celebrities such as Elvis, George Jones, and Oprah. Historic Portland was the subject of many of his paintings, and some of them can be found on the walls of Temple Theatre.
Ticket sales will be handled by Gore. “The theatre has seating for 240, and I’ve sold out the evening concert already,” said Gore. “And that’s without an announcement, just from word of mouth.”
However, McDowell added a second concert on the same afternoon, according to Gore. “Because we sold out so fast, Ronnie said he would do another concert the same day on March 11th at 2 p.m.,” she said.
Tickets are $40 per person,
with half of the ticket price
going to the theatre, and can
be purchased through Gore by calling 615-325-4783 or 615-418-2526.
The Theatre Preservation Board also recruited Barry Young. “The Board of Directors called me,” he said, “and I was astonished. I have enormous respect for that group of people because of their immense accomplishments in Portland, like restoring the Theatre. So when they said I was the right guy for this job, well, I said yes.”
Young sees great things in store for Temple Theatre. “I think it will become one of the treasured venues in the state of Tennessee,” he said. “Recently I heard someone describe it as a ‘little Schermerhorn’ because of its fantastic acoustics. Also, they bought a Bosendorfer grand piano, the best there is.”
The first event to be held at Temple Theatre is a qualifying round for the State of Tennessee Songwriters Contest, which will take place at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11. “We have sixteen entrants,” said Young, “and we’re finalizing the applications for a few more. It’ll be great to hear what a guitar sounds like in this hall.”
The doors of Temple Theatre will open at 2 p.m. and the contest begins at 3. Tickets cost $5 and include a drink and a bag of popcorn, and can be obtained at the door.
Temple Theatre is back in business.
