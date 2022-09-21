More than 2,300 runners from 17 states participated in the Sherry’s Run last weekend, making the race’s 19th edition one of the more successful installments of the event’s history. The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event is the largest fundraiser each year for Sherry’s Hope. This Wilson County-based nonprofit organization helps offset the costs and burdens of cancer treatment for local families experiencing the disease.
On Tuesday, Sherry’s Hope marketing director Missy Stewart indicated that the proceeds help in various ways. “The tremendous support of the community will allow the organization to provide financial assistance and emotional support for families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are battling a cancer diagnosis and treatment,” Stewart said. The marketing director mentioned that the organization was thrilled with the turnout.
“(Sherry’s Run) was the busiest spot in Lebanon on Saturday morning,” Stewart said.
More than 500 people volunteered to help set up and organize the event, which set off from the intersection of West Main Street and North Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon. There were 377 chip-time runners competing in the event.
Stewart indicated that at least 75 cancer survivors and their families visited the Sherry’s Hope Survivor Tent, where they were treated with breakfast and goodies from the event sponsors.
Outside of the actual winners, each year, Sherry’s Run recognizes different groups for their contributions and participation. There were 127 teams in total that participated, but one team took home much of the fanfare.
Team Joe/Go Joe, named in honor of the memory of Joe Widick, dominated those groups of accolades, taking home the prize for most team members, most money raised, and the team T-shirt competition.
The group recognized for most team spirit was Crissy’s Crew.
As for the actual race, Minna Singer beat out every other female for the top spot in that category. Nathan Mangrum was the overall male winner.
Mescha Petty won the female masters category, and Tatsuki Koyama took first place in the male masters category.
