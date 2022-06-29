The newest amenity to the Portland City Parks system had a soft opening this past week. Dual sand volleyball courts are in place at Meadowbrook Park and a few chores remain, but Parks director Jaime White says it will be the staple of the parks system.
There will be a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 for the courts, which include LED lighting, and later this summer and into the fall will have improved landscaping and covered seating for fans.
The courts will bring in tournaments and visitors to Portland as well, which White said will be a plus for local businesses.
“We’re just trying to bring an amenity that hasn’t been in Portland in many years that has a lot of support,” he said. “There will be training on Tuesdays and Thursdays and leagues on Saturdays, and they’re also going to be hosting quite a few tournaments.”
The sand has been in place for months. There is a drainage system in place below the courts that will keep the area from having pooled water after rains.
“We have a top of the line drainage system under the sand to try to help” mitigate water, White said, who added he has not seen any water issues since the installation of the system.
“The next phase, we’ll get it playable,” White said. “We’re going to come in and backfill all the sidewalks, and then we’re going to be adding sitting areas with shade structures. We’ve added new LED lighting, and the sidewalks all the way around. Throughout the summer and the fall, we’ve still got some things to do around here, and hopefully, down the road, we’ll bring in some water so you’ll be able to wash yourself off.”
The project has a rough estimate cost of about $60,000, which is being paid for by impact fees assessed to home builders, a fee from which a percentage is designated for new amenities at the parks.
“Right now, parks is doing pretty good,” White said. “That’s how we financed the volleyball court and the disk golf course.”
The National Recreation Park Association says more than 60% of people in deciding where they are going to move list parks among a factor, along with location to big cities and nearby airports.
“We’re right there. We’re right in the mix,” White said in reference to those intangibles. “The stats prove it.”
Parks survey results
The parks department several weeks ago concluded a survey of Portland residents to determine what their desires are for park additions and improvements. Those results will be discussed at a meeting at the end of July during a meeting that will be open to the public.
Other details of the meeting are being finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.