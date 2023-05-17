Sandford Duncan Inn, a historical stagecoach stop and once a place for duels on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, is opening for the season on May 18.

The Sandford Duncan Inn Tasting Room and Museum Tours will take place Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tour, and optional bourbon tasting, cost is $10 per person. Visitors are welcome to stop by and book a tour on site or can book a tour in advance.

