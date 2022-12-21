On Saturday, Dec.10, from 10 a.m. until noon, Santa Claus appeared at the Richland Park gymnasium to hear petitions from all souls, whether young in years or young at heart.
In addition to the chance to sit on Santa’s lap, the Parks and Recreation Department provided a morning of treats and activities for all ages. Popcorn and Kool-Aid were provided for the kids as well as coffee for the grown-ups, and a special location was available for writing letters to Santa, which could then be hand-delivered to the Great Elf himself.
