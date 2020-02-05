Sarah Maxine Perdue, age 81, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 in Portland, TN. She was born in Gallatin on Dec. 11, 1938 to the late John David Templeton and Earlene Maxey-Templeton.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perdue is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Perdue; brother, John Joel Templeton; brother in law, Byron Graves.
Mrs. Perdue is survived by daughter, Rhonda (Ted) Jernigan of Portland; son, Steve (Beverly) Perdue of Portland; grandchildren, Lacey Perdue, Jasmine (Cody) Perry, Breanna Perdue, Chris (Emily) Jernigan and Justin Jernigan; great grandchildren, Stella Jernigan, Emilia Jernigan, Jack Perry and Jason Perry; sisters, Ruth Graves of Gallatin & Linda (Billy) Seltzer of Mississippi.
Funeral service for Mrs. Perdue was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Farris officiating.
Visitation for Mrs. Perdue was on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was at Sherron Cemetery following the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Steve Perdue, Ted Jernigan, Chris Jernigan, Justin Jernigan, David Graves, Kent Graves and Jasmine Perry.
Special friends of the family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
