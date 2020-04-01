One of the main things that has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic is school.
Sumner County students last attended school on March 6, when spring break began, and last week the schools were shut down by Gov. Bill Lee across the state until at least April 24.
With regard to that, there are several important events within the school year that also have been postponed or are on hiatus.
Portland High School principal David Woods said that PHS graduation, which is scheduled for May 16, has not been altered or moved.
“Graduation is still on for May 16. Nothing has been cancelled, but everything changes day by day,” Woods said.
The TN Ready evaluation tests for students for this year have already been cancelled. Those were scheduled to start in about a week, according to Woods.
“We know that the governor and the legislature have taken off the TN Ready testing. They don’t have to do those tests. Those were supposed to start in a week. We know that the 180 days of required attendance has been relaxed from the governor,” Woods said.
Also, extending the school year past the normal time students would get out in late May is not an option either, according to Woods.
“That’s another question of, ‘Hey, are we going to go in the summer?’ The answer is no. School is going to end when it ends,” the PHS principal said.
The trickiest part of coming back to resume the school year could trying to decide what fits in and what does not as students would have less than a month remaining before the school year would end. With Sumner County high schools using nine-week increments for its curriculum, students had just finished the third nine weeks with the start of spring break. That means that the fourth nine weeks, which could contain needed courses for some seniors for graduation, would be curtailed or possibly eliminated altogether if schools do not reopen.
“That’s what I told my staff the other day. I said in an email, ‘Do the math.’ If we get back when they say, there are 15 school days before graduation and 18 total school days for the underclassmen. You’ve got three weeks basically of what we’re going to do,” Woods said. “We’ve got seniors worried about who is going to be valedictorian or salutatorian.
“For seniors, there’s a state requirement that they’ve got to take economics and government. Some of them were getting ready to take one of those two. They may take economics the first half (of the semester) and then the other, or vice versa.
“I just don’t see any way that the government or the state board of education is going to try to hold that over a kid’s head. That would look really bad. It’s almost like middle school coming to high school. Eighth graders, sometimes whether they’re ready for high school or not, they just come on to high school. So in high school this last year, we’re going to have seniors that may not take the government class or the economics class. They just are probably going to end up graduating (without it).”
As for how grades will be recorded, Scott Langford of Sumner County Schools addressed that topic in an online chat on the school board’s website last week.
“Our approach to it is that we do it in a way that doesn’t harm our students,” Langford said. “Our goal is that we give the student the most credit for the work they have done without harming them. I know GPA is huge. … It’s on everybody’s hearts and minds, and right now we’re going to work to give our kids the most credit we can for the work they do. I will have a little bit better guidance on that in a week or two as we talk to the state.”
Much of what may or may not be held and required could be sorted out at a state school board meeting scheduled for April 9.
“There is a state school board meeting on April 9, which is vitally important to all those answers. They’re really kind of just waiting (until then),” Woods said.
Another part of graduation is seniors receiving not only their diplomas, but also being able to get their caps and gowns. PHS may have to get creative with that as well.
“Some parents want to know about the gaps and gowns. Josten’s, the company that makes the caps and gowns, is working on something with the schools, because they usually come up in mid-April and pass out everybody’s caps and gowns to them during lunch,” Woods said. “They’re working on something now where everyone gets their caps and gowns here pretty soon. We’re not sure what that’s going to look like yet, but once they get it worked out, we’re going to try to contact everybody on social media and give them out during our grab-a-meal lunch times.”
Sumner County Schools began passing out meals at certain locations for students between 10 a.m. and noon each day on March 25. Locations in Portland are at Portland High School and Clyde Riggs Elementary, as well as North Sumner Elementary in Oak Grove.
Likewise, the Portland High School prom was supposed to be held on April 25, but that has been pushed back due to the order to close schools until at least April 27.
“Nothing has been cancelled as of yet. The prom committee has went ahead and moved the prom date. It was April 25. They moved it to May 9, which I know it’s the same day as the (Strawberry) Stride.”
The Strawberry Stride is the annual 5K that helps to kick off the primary day of the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, which is also scheduled for May 9. However, the city will decide on April 20 whether or not to move forward with the 79th annual festival as planned or postpone it until later this year.
The spring sports seasons in Portland and everywhere else across the country have been paused, and there is no guarantee those will resume either. Woods stated that the TSSAA is in control of that rather than the individual schools, and that has of now, there are still plans to have an abbreviated season if schools can start back
“That’s more of a TSSAA thing. They said even if we go to school on April 27, we’re still going to try to have the basketball state tournaments, and they’re still going to try to have some kind of Spring Fling even if it means going into the first week of June,” Woods said. “In their bylaws for spring sports, you don’t even have to play a regular season if you don’t want to. You just have to be part of the district tournament. They need teams to go to region and the state. If we get back on April 27, there would be probably some sort of really shortened district season for the spring sports. TSSAA is going to try to have their own thing.”
As for children who were scheduled to register for kindergarten in Sumner County schools for the fall, that has been delayed, according to Langford.
“Kindergarten registration is only hold until we can get clearance to bring the students into the schools,” Langford said.
Woods said that another issue is for students who have issues just beyond learning at school. He said safety is the No. 1 priority ahead of education.
“Another concern that nobody is talking about too much is that some kids, school is their lifeline. They get two meals — breakfast and lunch — and if they’re having issues, they bring them with them,” Woods said. “We’ve seen the good and the bad. We’ve seen anxiety. I’ve got four counselors that deal with those kids on a daily basis, and they’re not having access to those right now.
“When I go to my school, the No. 1 thing is the safety and well-being of the kids. Then No. 2 is to learn something.”
