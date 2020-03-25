Sumner County Schools will begin offering free breakfast and lunches for pickup at designated locations, beginning March 25.
Meals are available for all children ages 18-and-under, but the child must be present in order to pick up the food. Pickup times are from 10 a.m.-noon each Monday through Friday
The meals will come in bags or boxes and will be available in a drive-thru type set up to limit crowds and potential exposure to the coronavirus.
All means will be cold or room temperature to allow for transportation.
In all, there will be 12 different locations available for pickup.
Locations in the Portland area will be at Portland High School and at Clyde Riggs Elementary School.
Locations in the Westmoreland area include Westmoreland High School, as well as North Sumner Elementary School in Oak Grove and Bethpage Elementary School in Bethpage.
Other locations include White House High School in White House and Millersville Elementary School in Millersville. In Gallatin, locations are Gallatin High School, Shafer Middle School and Union Elementary School.
In Hendersonville, lunches will be given out at George Whiten Elementary School and the Hendersonville Church of Christ.
