WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) along with 29 colleagues introduced a resolution calling on the Biden administration to work with Congress to develop a plan to combat the rise in crime and the crisis at the southern border. The resolution comes as the nation celebrates National Police Week.
“Tennesseans proudly support the heroes in blue that keep our communities safe,” said Senator Blackburn. “This resolution calls on President Biden to uphold that same commitment. Our police officers don’t need another woke proclamation from the radical left — they need President Biden to stop enabling criminals.”
“If there was ever a time that the American people want to know that the president and Congress are working together to defeat the scourge of crime, the time is now. This resolution is to send the message that combating crime is what we are focused on,” said Dr. Cassidy.
Blackburn and Cassidy were joined by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), James Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).
