A police chase that began in Hendersonville on Feb. 2 and ended at the old Swifty gas station across from Portland East Middle School last Tuesday led to the arrest of a Nashville man, who is a convicted sex offender, on multiple charges.
Jhrime R. Staten, 32, who was listed as homeless, but also showed an address of 1629 Good Day Court, Nashville, had evaded arrest in an incident in a white Mercury sedan in Hendersonville on Feb. 2 in which he drove off during a traffic stop and wound up injuring a passenger who was thrown out of the car and suffered a head injury.
While officers tended to the injured party while EMS arrived, Staten fled the scene. But on Feb. 11, Staten was spotted in that same white Mercury by Gallatin Police on Highway 109 northbound at a high rate of speed.
Deputy J.D. Thomas set up spike strips on Highway 109 near Academy Road in an attempt to stop Staten. Staten ran over one of the strips and his vehicle suffered a punctured passenger’s side front tire. The vehicle continued through the intersection of Highway 109 and Highway 76. Staten appeared to be slowing down, according to Deputy Joe Brew’s report, and turned into the old gas station located at 627 South Broadway.
Staten then fled on foot toward the storage units. Officers pulled behind the building and exited their cars and gave verbal commands with their weapons drawn for Staten to stop.
Staten was placed under arrest. Staten is a convicted sex offender and is on the sex offender registry and has a lengthy criminal history.
There was also a passenger in the vehicle named Rebecca Loucks, who was transported to the Portland Medical Center for a possible injury.
Staten was charged with reckless endangerment by motor vehicle, evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, window tint violation from the two separate incident.
Bond was set at $50,000, and Staten is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 18 to face the charges.
Loucks had no charges filed against her from the chase, but had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in Montgomery County.
