A Portland couple was arrested after the boyfriend, who is a convicted sex offender and a fugitive from justice, was found hiding in an attic on Gibson Street on Feb. 17 not far from Watt Hardison Elementary School.
Portland Police were attempting to locate Collins Ray Jones, 35, who had two active warrants for his arrest out of Macon County, when they went to a residence at 307 Gibson Street. Jones’ warrants were for failure to appear on charges of work/residential restrictions and tampering with a GPS device.
Upon arrival at the residence, Sumner County Sheriff’s Department deputies made contact with Elizabeth Hermina, 35, who lives at the house with Jones and is the mother of his children.
The deputy told Hermina that he had received information at Jones was at the residence. But Hermina advised that Jones was not at the residence and that several other people had already come by looking for him.
Hermina granted consent for officers to search the premises and officers checked all spaces in the house where Jones could likely have been hiding. Hermina was asked where she thought Jones might be and said she believed he was on his way to Florida. Officers warned Hermina that she would be subject to arrest herself if she helped to attempt to hide Jones from police.
Officers then noticed an attic door in the bathroom of the home that appeared to have screws in it and also had fresh damage to the trim molding that went around it.
Upon opening the attic door, officers found Jones hiding there and took him into custody without incident.
Jones, who has four previous sex offender registration violations and four community supervision violations, was charged with work/residential restrictions because the residence he lived at was only 75 feet from Watt Hardison Elementary School.
His bond was set at $125,000 and he is due in Sumner County on March 4 to answer to the charges.
Hermina was charged with false reports and being an accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she is also due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 4.
