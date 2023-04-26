Clarksville Christian School President Brad Moser has announced that Jason Shelton, former head coach of Freed-Hardeman University Men’s Basketball, will lead the Clarksville Christian Centurions as athletic director beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Shelton comes to CCS from Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Tennessee, where he has served as director of athletics and secondary dean of students for the past five years. He has a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision, in addition to his bachelor’s degree in speech communication.

