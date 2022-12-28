The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Tennessee on multiple charges.
Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford, 31, was charged on Dec. 13, with being a fugitive from another state after indictment warrants were issued in Montgomery County, Tenn.
The indictment warrants issued on Dec. 6, include five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
Suiter-Crawford was served at the Simpson County Detention Center where he is currently being held on child exploitation charges from a Simpson County indictment returned on May 11.
The new arrest comes from a joint investigation conducted between the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville, Tenn. Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Suiter-Crawford is expected to be extradited to Montgomery County for the new indictments once his Simpson County case is adjudicated.
Information for this story was contained in a press release issued by the sheriff’s office on Dec. 22.
Suiter-Crawford was listed as a Clarksville resident at the time of his arrest on the Simpson County charges in May.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.