The threat of the coronavirus has closed up everything nationwide from Disneyland to March Madness.
But closer to home, one of the things that people were doing as a result of possible restrictions from gathering in large places, was to try and pick up as many supplies of certain things as possible this past week.
One of the biggest items in demand was toilet paper, as several businesses in Portland and other nearby towns had shelves and shelves empty where the tissue was once stocked.
At Food Lion in Portland, the on-staff manager could not be identified due to corporate policies, but said that in the past several days that, “A lot more people have been coming into the store and we have sold a lot of toilet paper.”
At Dollar General, which has four locations in Portland, not only was toilet paper a hot commodity item, but people were making sure to buy water, hand sanitizer and other supplies for personal care and for cleaning, according to Casatee Ventress, who is the shift manager at the Dollar General on Highway 52 East.
“We have sold a lot of toilet paper today and yesterday,” Ventress said Thursday. “But we are not completely out like Walmart is.”
“We’re out of sanitizer, and we’re running out of soap. We are also out of disinfectant wipes and spray.”
Customers inside the Dollar General could be seen making sure to include toilet paper in their purchases at the store.
“I’m not really going crazy buying it up, but with everybody else buying it up, I figured I’d better get some. I got enough to last a couple of weeks,” said Phillip Hill of Bethpage.
Beth Ward, who was behind Hill in the shopping line agreed, saying, “I’m just trying to get enough toilet paper to last a couple of weeks. But I’m not going to buy a ton of toilet paper like everybody is.”
