James "Pops" Myers: 86 years old, battling chronic lung diseases and the winner of an Olympic gold medal.
Myers, along with four other Signature HealthCARE of Portland residents, competed at the facility's Parkways Senior Olympics on Wednesday, Sept. 25, where he won the wheelchair race just after leaving the hospital.
"Pops was hospitalized after he'd signed up as an athlete, so we'd taken him off the list," Maddie Palma, Signature HealthCARE of Portland's quality of life director, said. "He was discharged the night before and he told us, 'I signed up for the wheelchair race and I can do it.' "
After rejoining the team, Myers finished the event in 3.7 seconds for the gold medal.
"For us, that was a very significant and emotional moment," Palma said. "He won it for the team, and he's a very humble man."
Portland's team was actually the only one from Tennessee taking part, since the event is a regional one focused on the company's Kentucky homes. However, the Portland facility has hosted the games for the past three years.
"It's a very unique situation for us," Palma said, noting that Portland's location near the state line played a role. "Every year, there are 15 to 17 buildings represented from different areas of Tennessee and Kentucky, but this time around we were the only Tennessee facility."
This year, the seniors took a trip back to the '50s and '60s to compete in events inspired by the era's sitcoms and game shows.
From the Brady Bunch Football Toss and Gilligan's Island Bowling to Name That Tune, the competitors felt right at home with each event.
"The overall purpose is to actively enrich the lives of the elderly," Palma said. "Part of their quality of life is to instill that you don't stop playing just because you're older. Some of them were hesitant at first, but when they got into the gym they felt a sense of purpose and were able to make new friends."
Planning for each year's event begins over a year in advance, with a committee of Signature HealthCARE's regional quality of life directors voting on a theme before deciding on games.
"We practice all the games beforehand when they're sent to us," Palma said. "To prepare our athletes, first we select them. Some volunteer and some are chosen, but it's all about who's physically able to do the activities."
Once the games are over, residents can continue engaging with new activities throughout the year thanks to visitors from the area.
"Anybody in the community is welcome to visit the nursing home," Palma said. "Our elders are very receptive of people in the community, and we love when people come out with things like crafts, art and music."
