A Simpson County, KY., grand jury has indicted a Bethpage, Tenn., man on a charge of murder in connection with a traffic accident March 19 on Temperance Road in Simpson County that claimed the life of his brother.
Samuel Rodriguez Arana, 53, is charged in connection with the traffic accident that claimed the life of Arturo Rodriguez, 55, of Nashville.
The indictment identified the person who died in the accident as Arana’s brother.
The grand jury also charged Arana with failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense with aggravating circumstances, speeding 13 miles over the limit, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and failure to report traffic accident.
Arana was the driver and Rodriguez the passenger of the vehicle that struck a tree in the 700 block of Temperance Road late on the night of March 19.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated and sought the charges against Arana.
Arana remains lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center. Bond is $50,000 cash.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
