The following Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) students have been named to the Dean’s List and President’s List during the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a grade average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a 4.0 grade average.
- President’s List students are designated by an after their name.
PORTLAND, TENN.Christopher Stephen Brown Portland, TN
SIMPSON COUNTYMallory Dae Adams, Ty Quintin Barnett, Jason Barrow, Lyric Ann Blair, Brianna Jade Cardwell, Olivia Forshee, Whitney Paige Freeman, Taylor Lynn Gregory, Bailey Austin Hall, Kristy Dawn Payne, Roger D. Rodriguez, Jaylan Sellars, Alyssa Brooke Shee Spears, Emmali Jean Thomason, Jessica Vasquez, Richard Padon Vaughn, Kain Michael Wheeler, Anna Isabella White
