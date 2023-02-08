On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College’s SKY FAME program will host a recruitment night for anyone interested in learning more about this work-and-learn program.
The Southcentral Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (SKY FAME) is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement a work-and-learn style program to create a pipeline of global best, advanced manufacturing technicians.
With SKY FAME, students can dive into a challenging advanced manufacturing career while earning a college degree and the potential to graduate with zero student debt!
Students selected will attend classes at SKYCTC Franklin-Simpson Center two days a week and work a minimum of 24 hours weekly for a local manufacturer — all while being paid a competitive wage. Students study a multi-craft technical skill set, including electricity, robotics, fluid power, mechanics, fabrication, industrial troubleshooting, and much more.
After five semesters, students will have earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technology-Advanced Manufacturing Technician Track and over 1,800 hours of on-the-job work experience.
SKY FAME is currently recruiting its 8th cohort of students. The program began in 2016 and has witnessed over 100 students graduate, working at one of 20 manufacturing facilities affiliated with the SKY FAME program.
“I chose SKY FAME because I was looking for hands-on experience, not just college classes,” says SKY FAME student Heath Cross. “I can learn hands-on every day, whether at school or work. I have so many opportunities for my future because of SKY FAME — I will earn an Advanced Manufacturing degree and have work experience when I graduate this spring. I can go anywhere globally because of the need for maintenance technicians in the manufacturing sector. I have learned from my sponsoring employer, Fluor, that safety is the number one priority — I am thinking daily about how to keep myself and my co-workers safe.” Cross is a maintenance technician intern at Fluor at Logan Aluminum in Russellville, KY.
The recruitment event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on February 23rd at SKYCTC’s Franklin-Simpson Center at 175 Davis Drive in Franklin, KY. One lucky participant will win a Dell Laptop valued at more than $850! Winners must be present to win.
