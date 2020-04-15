The Tennessee State Board of Education met Thursday afternoon and decided on several adjustments regarding the 2019-20 school year as it pertains to student requirements for senior graduation and underclassmen passing to the next grade.
Portland High School principal David Woods said that more details should be available from the Sumner County School Board in the coming days as board members and Sumner County Schools staff sort through the state board’s decision. Scott Langford at the central office for Sumner County Schools has been holding Facebook Live video streams to keep parents, teachers and students informed about the situations, and will address this matter as well.
“Our district is going to comb through the fine print and let us know what it all means. I would say Tuesday or Wednesday,” Wood said. “I think Mr. Langford will let everyone know what is going on on Facebook Live.”
The state board of education, however, does not have the power in and of itself to cancel schools for the remainder of the year. Schools have been out since spring break and Gov. Bill Lee decreed that schools must remain closed until at least April 24. Woods said that the governor would be the one make a decision on whether students will return to school at all before the fall semester begins in August.
“Governor Lee has to make the call on schools being out the rest of the year. We’re waiting on him. The state board does not make that call,” Woods said.
The state board did implement a number of measures for both seniors and underclassmen.
The following measures were adopted for seniors:
Students in the 12th grade shall receive as their spring semester grade the grade they had in the course as of March 20. The state board left open the possibility of school districts and charter schools providing remote online learning opportunities in order for students to improve their grades. But the grade as of March 20 will serve as the baseline grade for each student. The same holds true for underclassmen, as their grades will be tabulated on the basis of their grade as of March 20 with the same opportunities to improve their grades with online or additional work.
For seniors who lack home internet or computer access, local districts and charter schools can provide printed materials for them to complete the necessary work in order to receive a passing grade.
Local districts and charter schools may also provide credit recovery opportunities for students who failed in their first attempt at a course in the spring of this year.
Districts that have adopted a locally approved grading system may continue to calculate grads and distinctions (valedictorian, etc.0 under a locally approved grading system as determined by the local board of education.
Graduation credit requirements have also been lowered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Students will now need four credits of math, four credits of English/language arts, three credits of science and two credits of social studies in order to graduation.
End of course exams for the spring semester will not be scheduled and will not count as a percentage of the student’s grade.
Senior students this year will not be required to take and pass the civics exam.
Also, students receiving an occupational diploma in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year may receive that diploma if they can show work experience of at least one year.
Students who are in the 12th grade, but did not take the ACT or SAT during their junior year will not be required to take it. Students who are in the 11th grade this year will not be required the take the ACT or SAT to assess their post-secondary readiness.
TCAP tests will not be required of students this year.
Sumner County Schools is continuing its online classes for students who want to continue with the scheduled lessons that would have taken place in the classroom. Sumner County also announced that school wifi would be turned on at Hendersonville High School, Gallatin High School and North Sumner Elementary School for any students who want to sit in their cars in the parking lots of those schools and have access to wifi. Students are to use their school log-ins to gain access.
Also, Sumner County Schools continue to provide lunches each day for students who wish to stop by and pick them up. Locally, lunches are served at Portland High School and North Sumner Elementary. Sumner County Schools announced this week that through the Grab and Go program that 66,408 meals were served county-wide, nearly doubling the total of the prevous week. Some 41,816 meals were served on Friday.
