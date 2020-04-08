All state parks across Tennessee have been closed and will remain so until April 14 by order of Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation.
In Portland, access to city parks has been cut back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with only walking and hiking and bike trails at Richland Park remaining open to the public.
Locally in Portland, Meadowbrook Park, the Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Richland Gym, the skate park, dog park, tennis courts, basketball courts and the baseball, softball and soccer fields are all closed until further notice. Youth sports league remain postponed with no access to fields for games or practices. Restrooms and playgrounds are also closed to the public.
The Parks and Recreation Department offices are also closed. However, employees are still answering calls remotely at 615-325-6464.
TDEC announced that all 56 state parks would be closed beginning April 4 and remain closed for at least 10 days after that as part of Gov. Lee signing Executive Order No. 23 last week. All facilities and access to state parks and designated state natural resources are closed during this time period.
“We decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a statement. “The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all of our top priority right now.”
Tennessee State Parks officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on state parks, visit www.tnstateparks.com.
