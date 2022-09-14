NASHVILLE — Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day.

“This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service to the parks as part of both the First Lady’s initiative and an outstanding national event,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We welcome everyone who wants to be a part of this special day to serve.”

— Submitted

