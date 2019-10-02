Portland's middle school STEM teachers were chosen to join the Tennessee Rural STEM Collaborative last month, offering a yearlong professional development opportunity they aim to take advantage of as the first nine weeks draw to a close.
Forty-six educators from 27 counties were selected from approximately twice as many applicants, and will receive chances to network and share strategies for their classrooms.
"To me, the big benefit is that it's a huge resource for gaining partnerships with other people in the cohort and businesses in the community," PWMS STEM instructor Jenna England said. "Going into the job, I was hesitant to ask people for their help and not sure how to do it, but we learned different approaches as far as what people in the community can do."
One of England's goals in her position is to work with local businesses and organizations to show students career opportunties, and through the TRSC she learned that larger companies often have an employee dedicated to that kind of outreach.
"Being in the room with other teachers who are in the same boat was very helpful," PEMS STEM instructor Sarah Combs said. "(England and I) were both pretty excited about it. We get a lot of the same emails, so when we receive something like that we'll call or text the other before we open it."
TRSC also requires the two to complete a project over the course of the year, which for them will be a collaborative one focused on career research. The schools receive $300 from the organization to cover any expenses.
"So many times the students we get don't know what's out there and what they can do after high school," England said. "This will open their eyes a little to what opportunities are available."
Combs and England will team up to organize the project and figure out what community resources they can bring to the table, but the end result will also be catered to each school building.
Over the first nine weeks, STEM students have already taken on a variety of hands-on activities, with more on the horizon. In some cases, the two schools plan to work together on new projects.
"We're doing an activity when we come back from fall break as part of the Tennessee STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Festival called Hack Attack," Combs said. "It basically allows the kids to take on the role of a computer hacker and do a joint activity (that explores computer science and internet privacy)."
see stem/page a3
stem
from the front page
Other activities students have done so far include building makeshift roller coasters, creating functional games from cardboard and raising parsley plants as part of an agriculture unit.
"I have six classes going on right now, and we've gotten a lot accomplished," Combs said. "I've had really good responses from the students, and each project and activity has been well received."
England, whose position was newly created this year, said it has been an adjustment from her time as a math teacher but a rewarding experience.
"These first nine weeks have gone by very fast, and my head's spinning," she said. "It's crazy to see eighth graders I had in math working in such a different environment. Some of the kids who had trouble engaging with math lessons, they're so hands-on, collaborative and invested in what's going on and it's so neat to see that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.