Results of the second annual Strawberry Quilt Show hosted by English Mountain Gifts in Portland.
Strawberry Category
- 1st Place Sandra Veale (not pictured)
- 2nd Place Lisa Mayes
- 3rd Place Nancy Mayes (not pictured)
General Category
- 1st Place Sandy Dallman
- 2nd Place Marie Adamson
- 3rd Place Reba Lawrence
Youth Category
- 1st Place LaVena Lynn Gross
- 2nd Place Emerson Rogers
- 3rd Place Ellie Rogers
